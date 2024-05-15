Ieq Capital LLC Buys 13,508 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after buying an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,162,000 after acquiring an additional 732,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,568,000 after acquiring an additional 39,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,395,000 after acquiring an additional 883,416 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.85. 452,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,194,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $40.35. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TFC shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

