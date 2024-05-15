Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 2,481 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after acquiring an additional 585,797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,821,000 after acquiring an additional 99,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,570,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,972,000 after acquiring an additional 324,095 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,023,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,163,000 after acquiring an additional 137,209 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COF stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.26. 71,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,034. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $149.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

