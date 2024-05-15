Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TOL. Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.13.

NYSE TOL traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.52. 226,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,003. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $133.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,255,000 after purchasing an additional 216,849 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after purchasing an additional 139,004 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 225,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,784,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

