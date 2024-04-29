AON (NYSE:AON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AON Trading Down 6.9 %

AON opened at $285.03 on Monday. AON has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.97. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.69.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

