Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of C$261.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$264.85 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.53.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

TSE:INE opened at C$8.43 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.05 and a 52-week high of C$14.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Trudel acquired 13,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Senior Officer Jean Trudel acquired 13,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$99,840.00. Also, Director Richard Gagnon bought 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,408.75. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,125 shares of company stock worth $174,975 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.59%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

