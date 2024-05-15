Desjardins Weighs in on TELUS Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their target price on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.27.

TSE T opened at C$22.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.38. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$21.12 and a 1 year high of C$27.85. The company has a market cap of C$33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.389 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.62%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

