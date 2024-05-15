Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Travelzoo stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a market cap of $111.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.68. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 140.25% and a net margin of 15.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Travelzoo

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,440,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,355,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 148,931 shares of company stock worth $1,483,335 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Travelzoo by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 56,741 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelzoo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Travelzoo by 184.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 40,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

