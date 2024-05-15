U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
USEG stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.55. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 138.09% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%.
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.
