Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,338,900 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the April 15th total of 8,338,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,846.2 days.
Xinyi Glass Price Performance
Xinyi Glass stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. Xinyi Glass has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.74.
About Xinyi Glass
