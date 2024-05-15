Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ OPOF opened at $14.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
