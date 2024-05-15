Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPOF opened at $14.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Old Point Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:OPOF Free Report ) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.