Short Interest in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Rises By 32.2%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the April 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Braskem by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 417,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 59,916 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Braskem by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 174,250 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Braskem during the third quarter worth about $1,321,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Braskem by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 94,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 393,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Braskem has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20.

About Braskem

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.25). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 127.68% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Braskem will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.