Short Interest in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Rises By 32.2%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the April 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Braskem by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 417,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 59,916 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Braskem by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 174,250 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Braskem during the third quarter worth about $1,321,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Braskem by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 94,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter.
Braskem Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE BAK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 393,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Braskem has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20.
About Braskem
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Braskem
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.