Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Up 31.8% in April

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the April 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Culp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter worth $6,010,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Culp in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:CULP remained flat at $4.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. 5,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,707. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. Culp has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $60.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.98 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. Research analysts predict that Culp will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

