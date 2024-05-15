Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 736,200 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the April 15th total of 555,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $1,026,529.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,756 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,288,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Herc by 37.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,303,000 after purchasing an additional 457,697 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in Herc by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,776,000 after buying an additional 169,886 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Herc by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,136,000 after buying an additional 20,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Herc by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 499,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,371,000 after buying an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. StockNews.com lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Herc stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,865. Herc has a 12 month low of $99.41 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.59.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. Analysts anticipate that Herc will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

