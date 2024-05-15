Schiavi & Co LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Schiavi & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344,416 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,152,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,181,000 after purchasing an additional 821,527 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,080 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,793,000 after buying an additional 267,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.37. 1,537,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,868. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

