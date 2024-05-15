Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Tops One Day Volume of $4.96 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $4.25 or 0.00006543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $119.54 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010883 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001413 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,134.19 or 1.00184572 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012340 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.06511044 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $5,266,991.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.