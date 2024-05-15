Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Short Interest Update

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the April 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Golden Matrix Group news, COO Weiting Feng sold 15,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $62,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,837,688 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Matrix Group alerts:

Golden Matrix Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of GMGI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.94. 115,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,315. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. Golden Matrix Group has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.48.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.