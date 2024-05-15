VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Announces Earnings Results

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 million. VirTra had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 21.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.
VirTra Stock Down 33.8 %
NASDAQ:VTSI traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,251. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $120.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of VirTra in a research report on Wednesday.
VirTra Company Profile
VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.
