CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) Short Interest Update

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the April 15th total of 113,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CISO Global stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,135,000 shares during the quarter. CISO Global accounts for about 2.5% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.79% of CISO Global worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CISO Global Stock Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ:CISO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. 32,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. CISO Global has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CISO Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

CISO Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.

