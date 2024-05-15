Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the April 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.0 days.
Intertek Group Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of Intertek Group stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.83. 1,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $64.70.
Intertek Group Company Profile
