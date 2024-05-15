Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 million. Tigo Energy updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Tigo Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ TYGO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. Tigo Energy has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Get Tigo Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tigo Energy news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 24,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $29,873.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,310.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 197,671 shares of company stock valued at $260,003 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Tigo Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tigo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tigo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.