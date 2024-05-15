Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.64.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on W. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wayfair from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wayfair
Insider Activity at Wayfair
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
Wayfair Price Performance
Shares of NYSE W opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $90.71.
Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wayfair
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.