Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on W. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wayfair from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $682,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,522.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,194,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $682,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,522.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,664 shares of company stock worth $5,449,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE W opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

