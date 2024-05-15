First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

FWRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

FWRG opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tricia Glynn sold 6,900,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $165,531,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,189,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,282,918.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $185,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tricia Glynn sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $165,531,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,189,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,282,918.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,085,127 shares of company stock valued at $170,038,222. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,674,000 after acquiring an additional 255,307 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,478,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,408,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,310,000 after acquiring an additional 175,074 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,233,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,074,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after buying an additional 93,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

