Analysts Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Target Price at $400.50

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $400.50.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCO
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Moody’s Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $402.09 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $298.86 and a 1 year high of $407.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $385.89 and a 200 day moving average of $377.66. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Moody’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Moody’s
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.