Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Short Interest Up 34.5% in April

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the April 15th total of 922,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 864,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $208.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $151.16 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Imperial Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of Whole Earth Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1,853.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. The company operates through Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients segments. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

Featured Stories

