CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,028,500 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the April 15th total of 761,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,285.0 days.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRRF opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.
About CT Real Estate Investment Trust
