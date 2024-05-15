Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Up 36.3% in April

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 447,400 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the April 15th total of 328,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Forrester Research Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FORR stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a market cap of $368.82 million, a PE ratio of 643.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

