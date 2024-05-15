Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Short Interest Up 35.3% in April

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the April 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Gaia Price Performance

GAIA opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.01 million, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $20.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gaia by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

