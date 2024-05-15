FY2024 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Cut by HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

NYSE:AG opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. AXQ Capital LP lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 17,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

