RGC Resources (RGCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect RGC Resources to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. RGC Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. On average, analysts expect RGC Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $208.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

In related news, Director Robert B. Johnston purchased 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,207.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,233.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,315 shares of company stock worth $43,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

