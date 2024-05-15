Innova Wealth Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Innova Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,940 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMF. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,988,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 268,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 213,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TMF traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.25. 4,359,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,748,201. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average is $53.20. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $81.31.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

