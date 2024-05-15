SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 1,114,000 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,114,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,405 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,248,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 77,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,545. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

