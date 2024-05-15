Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Acquires 189,882 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4,609.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 189,882 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.4% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $5.02 on Wednesday, reaching $158.18. 27,229,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,679,055. The company has a market cap of $255.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

