Centerra Gold Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Centerra Gold has a payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Centerra Gold to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,490. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

View Our Latest Report on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.