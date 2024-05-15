Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Sells 1,546 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 4.3% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $51,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,033,000 after purchasing an additional 49,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in ServiceNow by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $913,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,589 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $33.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $755.42. 748,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $461.77 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $747.34 and a 200-day moving average of $723.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $808.73.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

