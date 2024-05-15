Nvwm LLC Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Nvwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 80,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 30,933 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.71. The stock had a trading volume of 20,964,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,500,025. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.27. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $111.40.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.