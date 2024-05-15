Upwork (UPWK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK):

5/15/2024 – Upwork had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Upwork had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Upwork had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Upwork was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Upwork stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 946,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,006. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.43 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. Analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,831,978.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,374 shares of company stock valued at $889,478. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Upwork by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 8.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 19.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 956,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 152,539 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

