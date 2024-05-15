FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 127.19% from the company’s current price.

FlexShopper Stock Performance

FlexShopper stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,880. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.04 million. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FlexShopper will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FlexShopper

FlexShopper Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShopper stock. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FPAY Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned about 0.13% of FlexShopper at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.