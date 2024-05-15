FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAYGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 127.19% from the company’s current price.

FlexShopper Stock Performance

FlexShopper stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,880. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.28.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.04 million. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FlexShopper will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FlexShopper

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShopper stock. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAYFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned about 0.13% of FlexShopper at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

