PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2575 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%.

PPL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PPL has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PPL to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $29.49. 1,893,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,979,957. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

