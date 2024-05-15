Innova Wealth Partners Has $207,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,166,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,867,832. The stock has a market cap of $163.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -477.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

