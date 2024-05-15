Innova Wealth Partners Sells 52 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Innova Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $3.34 on Wednesday, hitting $274.00. 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,923. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

