ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Acquired by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Socha Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth $704,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 20,591.7% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.4% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,429,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,923,000 after buying an additional 19,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 3.9 %

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,116,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,346,242. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $52.77.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

