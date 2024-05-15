Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Purchases Shares of 284,900 On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 284,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,000. ON accounts for about 0.6% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in ON by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in ON during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ON from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

ON Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ONON stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.05. 7,778,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,349,354. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.31. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.17.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.30 million. ON had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

