Innova Wealth Partners Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.20. The stock had a trading volume of 24,530,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,406,320. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.99. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.3077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

