Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on June 25th

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.
Icahn Enterprises has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 0.6 %
IEP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,548. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.81. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Icahn Enterprises Company Profile
Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.
