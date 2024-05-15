Monolith Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 631,194 Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 631,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,000. Kanzhun comprises about 5.5% of Monolith Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Monolith Management Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Kanzhun as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,615,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,376,000 after acquiring an additional 216,558 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kanzhun by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,728,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,896,000 after buying an additional 421,441 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Kanzhun by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,050,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,280,000 after buying an additional 581,094 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Kanzhun by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,047,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,237,000 after buying an additional 222,649 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kanzhun by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,422,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after buying an additional 55,077 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BZ shares. TheStreet raised Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Kanzhun Trading Down 0.3 %

Kanzhun stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,870,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.50. Kanzhun Limited has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.66 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Profile

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

