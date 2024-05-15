SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 755,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 15,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,398,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,587,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $215.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

