Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Shares of TSE CJ traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.83. 506,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,469. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.69. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.96. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.
Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.07). Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of C$148.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post 0.7151767 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on CJ. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.50.
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
