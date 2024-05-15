Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Nordwand Advisors LLC

Nordwand Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.6% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.8 %

TSM traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.71. 7,240,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,145,809. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $158.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.03 and a 200 day moving average of $119.37. The firm has a market cap of $802.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

