Monolith Management Ltd Takes $17.33 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Monolith Management Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 186,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,328,000. NetEase accounts for 9.1% of Monolith Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $6,233,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,153.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ NTES traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $98.77. 385,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,117. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.36.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.