Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Announces Earnings Results

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 5.89%.

Makita Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MKTAY opened at $27.18 on Monday. Makita has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $31.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Makita alerts:

About Makita

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.