Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Announces Earnings Results

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 5.89%.
Makita Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MKTAY opened at $27.18 on Monday. Makita has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $31.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.77.
About Makita
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Makita
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- DoorDash: 5 Compelling Reasons to Buy the Dip
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Companies Buying Back Cheap Stock Lately
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Roku Trims Losses and Raises Guidance, But Market Isn’t Convinced
Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.